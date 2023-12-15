trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699490
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Hindu side has been claiming that there is a temple below the Shahi Idgah Mosque for the last two hundred years. And now Allahabad High Court has also accepted the demand of the Hindu side for the survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque and has ordered that the survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura will be done. This order was challenged by the Muslim side in the Supreme Court, but in a blow to the Muslim side, the Supreme Court has today clearly refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's order of survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque.

