DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
The date was 31st July. When riots broke out during the Brajmandal procession that started from Nalheshwar temple in Nuh. There was stone pelting on the procession. Hundreds of vehicles were set on fire. Nuh was burning all day long. Now once again preparations have started for Brajmandal Yatra on 22nd July. And the tension in the atmosphere has started increasing... Zee News has tried to understand the atmosphere before the Brajmandal Yatra by visiting the same Firozpur Jhirka village of Nuh.

