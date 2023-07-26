trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640514
DNA: Failure of Manipur Police...the real pain of the victims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Just a few days ago, a video related to the Manipur violence went viral on social media, in which people involved in the crowd were abusing two women. After this video went viral, there was a ruckus in the whole country. Only then did the leader speak on the violence in Manipur and after that the Manipur police administration started taking action.. Today in DNA we will tell some more stories of the failure of the Manipur police administration.
