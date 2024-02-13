trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721049
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Farmer Protest 2024: This time the farmers' movement has started from Punjab. That is why most of the farmer organizations are from Punjab only. A large number of protesting farmers tried to enter Delhi today. At present, the farmers' uproar is taking place on the Shambhu border, a little ahead of Ambala city of Haryana, about 200 kilometers from Delhi. Most of the uproar is taking place at the Shambhu border of Haryana-Punjab because the police has made all possible arrangements to stop the farmers there. Cemented barricades have been used to stop the farmers. Haryana Police is also firing tear gas shells.

