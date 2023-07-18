trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637230
DNA: fell from the sky... found on the coast of Australia

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the third orbit raising process of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully completed on Tuesday. Now speculation is being made that its debris has fallen in Australia.
