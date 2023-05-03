NewsVideos
DNA: Fight during IPL match!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Yesterday's match was average in Lucknow ground. But after the match, an argument was seen between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The reason for this debate is being told to Mohammad Siraj.

