DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 03:06 AM IST

A large number of tourists come to see Courtlam Waterfall in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu...but on Friday, there was so much water in Courtlam Waterfall that people started running to save their lives. A 17 year old boy was swept away and died in the flash flood...this boy had come to take a bath in the waterfall with his relatives.