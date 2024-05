videoDetails

DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Hariom Rai, MD of Lava Mobile Company, committed fraud in the court to get the bail period extended, by claiming heart related problems, he got someone else's treatment started in AIIMS in his name. And filed its report in Delhi High Court. But this fraud was caught by ED officials.