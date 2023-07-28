trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641818
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Future of girl students of Pakistan in dark!

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Seeing the professor at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Pakistan, the girls are scared. The professors here first blackmail their girl students by trapping them in the trap of drugs, then exploit the girls and then blackmail them again by making obscene videos of them.

All Videos

Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
play icon9:39
Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
play icon9:55
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
Nasrullah makes a big disclosure, confesses marrying Anju
play icon38:37
Nasrullah makes a big disclosure, confesses marrying Anju
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
play icon37:21
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023

Trending Videos

Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
play icon9:39
Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
play icon9:55
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
Nasrullah makes a big disclosure, confesses marrying Anju
play icon38:37
Nasrullah makes a big disclosure, confesses marrying Anju
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
play icon37:21
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
islamia university bahawalpur scandal,islamia universty bahawalpur scandal,islamia university bahawalpur girl dance,islamia university bahawalpur news today,islamia university bahawalpur,university bahawalpur girls very shameful scandal,the islamia university of bahawalpur,bahawalpur university scandal news,bahawalpur university scandal,islamia university bwp chief security officer |,islamia university videos,islamia university,pakistan news today,