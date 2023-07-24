trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640086
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Controversy continues to grow over the Hollywood film Oppenheimer. From the social media to the Sant Samaj, Oppenheimer has been described as hurting the sentiments of Hindus. In the controversial scene of the film, the recitation of a verse from the holy Hindu scripture Shrimad Bhagwat Gita is shown in an objectionable scene, about which Hindutva organizations have objected.
