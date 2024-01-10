trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708467
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Now the government has prepared guidelines regarding admission in ICU of hospitals. Now you can decide yourself whether the patient will remain in ICU or not. The government has made guidelines and decided what should be the correct basis for admitting a patient in ICU.

