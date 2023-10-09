trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673170
DNA: Hamas took thousands of lives for the mosque?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict LIVE Updates: There is a fierce war going on between Israel and Hamas... both are attacking each other. Hamas says Israeli forces have desecrated the Al Aqsa Mosque, considered Islam's third holiest and most important site. This has been cited as the most important reason for this attack by Hamas. That is, if seen in a way, this war is more related to the sanctity and impurity of the mosque than the fight for rights. By doing this, Hamas has disguised its barbaric attack as a religious war.
