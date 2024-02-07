trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718555
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Harda Blast Update: This video is neither of any missile attack nor of a bomb blast. Rather, these are the explosions of negligence of the government, system and society which took place in an illegal firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. There is no need to tell how horrific the fire that took place in the illegal firecracker factory was, because everything is visible in these videos. After the fire in the firecracker factory, explosions continued for a long time.

