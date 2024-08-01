Advertisement
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
A few days ago, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth of Uttarakhand had given a statement. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had said that there has been a gold scam in Kedarnath and 228 kg of gold is missing from the temple. This statement of Shankaracharya started a new debate. After his statement, questions arose whether 228 kg of gold has disappeared from Kedarnath Dham? Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?

