videoDetails

DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

A few days ago, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth of Uttarakhand had given a statement. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had said that there has been a gold scam in Kedarnath and 228 kg of gold is missing from the temple. This statement of Shankaracharya started a new debate. After his statement, questions arose whether 228 kg of gold has disappeared from Kedarnath Dham? Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?