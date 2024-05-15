Advertisement
DNA: Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala, 12 Deaths

May 15, 2024
DNA: You must have heard about Hepatitis...Hepatitis is a disease that affects the liver. Now Kerala is becoming the hotspot of this disease. Here the cases of Hepatitis A virus have increased very rapidly. In view of the increasing cases of Hepatitis A, now an alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts of Kerala. Most cases of Hepatitis A virus have been reported in these districts.

