DNA: Here God is also a business partner!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

In Sanwaliya Seth temple, every devotee makes offerings according to his devotion. The donation box of the temple is opened once a month. This time the donation box of Sanwaliya Seth Temple was opened on 5th June. After which the notes were counted in 4 rounds. Offerings worth more than Rs 17 crore have come to Sanwaliya Seth temple in a month.