DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:54 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta held a press conference. He looked very angry in this press conference. His target was a particular community. He said in a clear tone that after the Lok Sabha elections, a particular community feels that they have got freedom to commit illegal activities. Hemanta Biswa Sarma is referring to the Muslim community.