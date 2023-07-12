trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634219
DNA HISTORY: Mongolia got independence in 1921, 189 people died in Mumbai bomb blasts in 2006

Updated: Jul 12, 2023
DNA HISTORY: On this day in 1921, Mongolia got independence from China, in 2006, 189 people died in Mumbai bomb blasts.
