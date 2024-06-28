Advertisement
DNA: History of Sengol

Sonam|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:08 AM IST
When President Draupadi Murmu reached Parliament House for her address today, Sengol was also included in the protocol of her welcome. A senior marshal of the Lok Sabha was walking ahead of the President carrying a Sengol. After the President assumed office, Sengol was reinstated in his place. But now Sengol is now irritating the opposition parties. ..They don't want to see it in Parliament. ..UP Samajwadi MP RK Choudhary had written a letter to the Speaker after taking the oath to get it removed.

All Videos

DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
Play Icon01:35
DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
DNA: How long will bridges keep collapsing in Bihar?
Play Icon01:20
DNA: How long will bridges keep collapsing in Bihar?
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
Play Icon04:52
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
DNA: Why are Indian people becoming lazy?
Play Icon01:49
DNA: Why are Indian people becoming lazy?
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?
Play Icon03:37
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?

