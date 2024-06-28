videoDetails

DNA: History of Sengol

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:08 AM IST

When President Draupadi Murmu reached Parliament House for her address today, Sengol was also included in the protocol of her welcome. A senior marshal of the Lok Sabha was walking ahead of the President carrying a Sengol. After the President assumed office, Sengol was reinstated in his place. But now Sengol is now irritating the opposition parties. ..They don't want to see it in Parliament. ..UP Samajwadi MP RK Choudhary had written a letter to the Speaker after taking the oath to get it removed.