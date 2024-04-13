Advertisement
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
The two accused arrested by the NIA in the IED blast that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 are the masterminds of this blast. The name of one of them is Musavir Hussain Shajib and the name of the other is Abdul Mathin Taha. NIA claims that Musavir Hussain Shajib had planted the explosives in the cafe.

