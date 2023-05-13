NewsVideos
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Today, see the DNA test of Karnataka election results and how Congress became the 'King' of Karnataka? Why did Karnataka slip out of BJP's hands?

