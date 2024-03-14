NewsVideos
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
DNA: The former Congress government in Chhattisgarh has been accused of incurring losses in the name of medicines. After the removal of Bhupesh Baghel from power in Chhattisgarh, the scams committed during his rule are being exposed. Zee News has found evidence of scams that took place in the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.

