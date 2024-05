videoDetails

DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

You must have heard about the election monitoring organization Association for Democratic Reforms i.e. ADR. ADR has prepared a report on the education of 8,337 candidates out of 8,360 contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 121 candidates have declared themselves illiterate.