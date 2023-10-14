trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675037
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has now made this war against Hamas its objective. And he has decided that he will not let the war against terrorism stop until he destroys Hamas. But even though this war of Israel is necessary for the end of Hamas, which many people believe, but every war also has a cost. Which has to be borne by the common citizens of those countries which fight wars.
