DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
There is a perception regarding education in India that studies in private and expensive schools are better than in government schools. Therefore, most of the working people wish that their children should study in private schools. But teaching a child in a private school is like climbing Everest for working people. Zee Media correspondent Shivank Mishra has prepared a report on the expenditure on children's education. You too must see this report.

