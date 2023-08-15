trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649516
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How will India be in the year 2027?

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Independent India has made many achievements in the field of economy to space, on which every Indian should be proud. And now the coming tomorrow is going to be of India only. Prime Minister Modi has once again reiterated the dream of making India a developed country by the year 2047 from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
play icon6:38
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
play icon0:47
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
play icon7:4
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
 former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
play icon5:16
The country is celebrating the festival of independence

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
play icon6:38
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
play icon0:47
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
play icon7:4
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
play icon5:16
The country is celebrating the festival of independence
PM Modi Big Guarantee,PM Modi Big Guarantee On 77th Independence Day 2023 Live,PM Modi Big Guarantee On Independence Day,PM Modi Big Guarantee On 15th August,PM Modi Speech On Independence Day 2023,pm modi speech live,PM Modi Red Fort Speech Live,PM Modi Lal Kila Speech Live,independence day 2023 live,77th independence day live,77th Independence Day,pm modi independence day speech live,pm modi independence day speech 2023,pm modi independence day speech today,