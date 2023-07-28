trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641403
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Hungry-thirsty Indian student in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
DNA: It is the dream of most of the youth to go abroad for higher education. Illuminate the name of your parents, your country and society in the world. Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Hyderabad had a similar dream. But alas, Syeda's dream is dying on the streets of America.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: On this day Dr.A. P. Kalam passed away
play icon2:20
DNA: On this day Dr.A. P. Kalam passed away
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stuck in the name 'I.N.D.I.A. '?
play icon41:44
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stuck in the name 'I.N.D.I.A. '?
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
play icon12:17
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
play icon11:11
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
play icon1:58
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: On this day Dr.A. P. Kalam passed away
play icon2:20
DNA: On this day Dr.A. P. Kalam passed away
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stuck in the name 'I.N.D.I.A. '?
play icon41:44
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stuck in the name 'I.N.D.I.A. '?
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
play icon12:17
DNA: Exploitation of Narmada river under the rule of CM Shivraj
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
play icon11:11
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
play icon1:58
Manipur Women Paraded Naked: State's consent filed affidavit in Manipur rape case
indian student shot in columbus ohio,Indians in USA,public interviews,political,shootings and crime rate,India,why we don’t feel safe,Politics,Chicago Shooting,DNA,dna hindi,america dna,indian student in america,shicago,indian student in shicago,Zee News,