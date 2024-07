videoDetails

DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Pooja Khedkar, IAS of Maharashtra cadre, has also inherited some lessons from her mother. Like anger, unreasonable demands and domineering attitude. Pooja Khedkar, IAS by profession, accused of fraud and arrogance and dominance in PERSONALITY. After all the allegations of fraud, now investigation has started in this matter from Pune to PMO. And only after the report, the career of trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar will be decided.