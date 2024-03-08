NewsVideos
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
AIIMS on Kids Mobile Addiction: AIIMS on Kids Mobile Addiction: People of all ages are unable to distance themselves from mobile phones to get entertainment. You can call this a kind of addiction. A study has shown that children who spend more time in front of mobile phone screens are more likely to have poor relationships with their parents. That means, if you also give mobile phones to your children to spend time, then you are taking your children away from yourself. Children who spend time on mobile screens can become victims of diseases like obesity and depression.

