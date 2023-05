videoDetails

DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

The issue of Nandini milk is very important in Karnataka elections. This can be gauged from the fact that Home Minister Amit Shah had mentioned this from the stage. BJP was facing political loss due to the issue of Amul and Nandini milk.