DNA: India's befitting reply to China

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
China cannot occupy Indian territories by waging a direct war with India, like Tibet. That is why China slowly tries to infiltrate into the Indian border in different ways. After getting a befitting reply to the infiltration, he has started adopting new tactics. He has started giving Chinese names to Indian regions. In the last 7 years, China has changed the names of different areas of Arunachal Pradesh as per its own. However, one can only laugh at China's naming strategy. But despite this China sticks to it.

