DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali

Sonam|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Case : There has been an uproar in Sandeshkhali, a small village in West Bengal, for the last three weeks. The matter is of sexual harassment of women. Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, herself a woman, the main accused in the case has not been arrested yet. No one even knows where he is hiding. How big Shahjahan Sheikh's stature is in TMC will not be known from his position. If seen, he is just a district level leader.

