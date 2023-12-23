trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701982
DNA: Inside Story of Terror Attack in Rajouri

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
DNA: On Thursday, militants targeted two Indian Army vehicles in Thanamandy area on Poonch-Rajouri Highway. Four Indian Army personnel were killed in the attack. Nayak Birendra Singh, Nayak driver Karan Kumar, Rifleman Chandan Kumar and Rifleman Gautam Kumar were killed in the attack.Three soldiers were also injured in the attack on Thursday. The terrorists targeted the army Jeep and truck while the soldiers were on their way to Surankot and Bafliaz.

