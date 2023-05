videoDetails

DNA: Is Imran Khan helping terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

The way Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 from inside the Islamabad High Court. After which there was a hue and cry of Pakistani people on the streets. The house of the Corps Commander in the Pakistani Army was also set on fire. Now Imran Khan has been accused that terrorists are hiding in his house.