DNA: ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra DECODE

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
NIA has arrested Dr. Adnan Ali, an alleged member of the terrorist organization ISIS. The arrest took place on Thursday in Kondhwa area of ​​Pune, where the NIA raided and took him into custody. During the operation, several documents and electronic devices linking him to ISIS were seized.

