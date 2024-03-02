trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726644
DNA: Israeli soldiers accused of genocide of Gaza people

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
DNA: Israel has been accused of genocide of civilians in Gaza. In which more than 100 people have died. Israel has been accused of killing people gathering for relief material. It is being told that Israeli soldiers opened fire on people running behind trucks for food items. Israel has said in its clarification that some terrorists tried to loot trucks filled with relief material, in response to which Israeli soldiers had to open fire.

DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
