DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a big claim on the ground operation against Hamas in Gaza. He claims that after the elimination of Hamas in Gaza, Israel will take over the responsibility of security in Gaza. One meaning of this is that Israel intends to capture Gaza. Netanyahu is in favor of continuing this war until Hamas is completely destroyed. After which Israel will take the responsibility of security in Gaza.
