DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada

Sonam|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today gave a befitting reply to Canada which has become a stronghold of Khalistanis. India gave a clear message to Canada that it would not gain anything by giving shelter to Khalistanis. Because, Khalistani will harm not only India but also Canada. Today India also told Pakistan that it will not gain anything from terrorism.

