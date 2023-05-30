NewsVideos
DNA: Jewellers' 'Golden Offer' to black money holders!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The game of selling gold in exchange of two thousand notes has been revealed in many famous jewelery showrooms of the country on the secret camera of Zee News. In this disclosure, you will see how people with black money thronged jewelry shops to exchange their notes for gold.

