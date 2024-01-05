trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706626
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Kim Jong Un had threatened America with a nuclear bomb just 2 days ago and now Kim Jong Un has fired more than 200 rounds of artillery shells on his enemy country South Korea. The world is already caught between two wars. While the war between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas is going on and there is no end in sight, North Korea, which has been silent till now, is also showing its eyes to its biggest enemy South Korea.

