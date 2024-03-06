NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: know the Chemical analysis of the danger of dry ice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: People who came to the birthday party were given dry ice to eat in this restaurant in the name of mouth freshener. After which his condition started deteriorating. In such a situation, let us know what happened to the victims on the day of the incident. We will also know how dry ice is made and how dangerous it is to consume it.

All Videos

Electoral Bonds: SBI Requests Supreme Court To Extend Time
Play Icon17:58
Electoral Bonds: SBI Requests Supreme Court To Extend Time
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
Play Icon04:04
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
Play Icon08:33
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
Greater Noida mall: Exclusive Interview of Deceased Harendra Bhati Family
Play Icon15:28
Greater Noida mall: Exclusive Interview of Deceased Harendra Bhati Family
Sandeshkhali Case: CBI To Take Shahjahan Into Custody
Play Icon02:20
Sandeshkhali Case: CBI To Take Shahjahan Into Custody

Trending Videos

Electoral Bonds: SBI Requests Supreme Court To Extend Time
play icon17:58
Electoral Bonds: SBI Requests Supreme Court To Extend Time
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
play icon4:4
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
play icon8:33
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
Greater Noida mall: Exclusive Interview of Deceased Harendra Bhati Family
play icon15:28
Greater Noida mall: Exclusive Interview of Deceased Harendra Bhati Family
Sandeshkhali Case: CBI To Take Shahjahan Into Custody
play icon2:20
Sandeshkhali Case: CBI To Take Shahjahan Into Custody