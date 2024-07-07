videoDetails

DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims

Sonam | Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

DNA: Firhad Hakim alias Bobby Hakim, a cabinet minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, has incited Muslims to convert non-Muslims. On July 3, Firhad Hakim had come to the 'All India Quran Competition' at the Dhono Dhonyo Stadium in Kolkata. In his address, he said that it is the misfortune of non-Muslims i.e. Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and people of other religions that they are not Muslims by birth. Firhad Hakim appealed to the Muslims present in this program to convert these non-Muslims to Islam. Give Dawat-e-Islam. He also told the Muslims that if a Muslim does this, Allah will be pleased with him and he will get heaven.