DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

Following similar protests in Shimla and Mandi, Kullu has now seen large crowds of locals, including sadhus, taking to the streets. The demonstrators raised slogans demanding that outsiders should not be allowed to settle in Himachal Pradesh. Their primary concerns are protecting the region from the threats of love jihad and terrorism. Watch this report for more on this rising unrest and the demands of the people.