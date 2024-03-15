NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Following the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission uploaded the data of Electoral Bond on its official website, which can now be seen publicly by everyone. This data was provided to the Election Commission by SBI on March 12. Things that have come to light from the data of Electoral Bond. They have revealed which person or company purchased the electoral bond, how much and when the electoral bond was purchased, when and which party encashed the electoral bond.

All Videos

TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
Play Icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
Play Icon05:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
Play Icon03:40
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP outnumber Mamata Banerjee?
Play Icon03:57
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP outnumber Mamata Banerjee?
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
Play Icon00:34
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction

Trending Videos

TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
play icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
play icon5:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
play icon3:40
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP outnumber Mamata Banerjee?
play icon3:57
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP outnumber Mamata Banerjee?
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
play icon0:34
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction