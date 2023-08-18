videoDetails

DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

On one hand Imran Khan is in jail and on the other hand big political games are being played against him. Now such a game has been created that people will forget Imran's face and even his name. This is being said because preparations have been made to field Shahid Afridi in the political arena to compete with Imran. In fact, this political experiment is also happening because Shahid Afridi spews venom against India from time to time. He has the same stand against Kashmir as all other leaders. That's why Shahid Afridi's name was made big in Pakistani politics. going.