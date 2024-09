videoDetails

DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

A statue of Veerangana Rani Lakshmi Bai was meant to be installed near Delhi's Shahi Eidgah park, but a group of people gathered at the site to prevent it. Zee Media visited the site today and found that the installation had been halted without any clear reason. The larger question looms—can mob power now halt government projects?