DNA: Modi in Dubai -- Last warning of global warming!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

The problem of the whole world is to move forward on the path of industrial development without harming the environment. The earth's climate is paying the price of industrial development, which is harming the entire world. Climate change is a problem that is slowly being felt, but is showing fatal effects. The 28th COP meeting to discuss climate change, i.e. COP 28, is going on in UAE this year, in which 160 countries have participated this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached Dubai to attend this meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed other countries here, in which he held some developed countries responsible for the problems being faced due to climate change. Without naming any country, he said that the entire world is paying the price for the actions of a few countries.