DNA: Modi's announcement! Country will once again give opportunity to NDA

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Now the opposition parties have formed a new alliance in the country. This alliance has been given such a name, which is being called INDIA in short. INDIA means Indian National Democratic inclusive Alliance... With this new name, the opposition parties will come together on a single platform and contest against the ruling coalition NDA in 2024. So today in DNA we will analyze how fierce the election battle of INDIA vs NDA will be in 2024.
