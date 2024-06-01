videoDetails

DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:50 AM IST

It has been more than 26 hours since Prime Minister Modi meditated at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. During this period, the Prime Minister is taking only coconut water and grape juice in his diet. Before leaving, Modi will have darshan of Saint Thiruvalluvar on the rock in front. Tomorrow is the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. The biggest name of the seventh round is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ready to make his own hat-trick from Kashi to make the government's hat-trick.