DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
Now in DNA we will show you a mountain of political garbage that has become the problem of Delhi and has been a matter of embarrassment for the country's capital Delhi for years. Fire broke out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site. Because of this, the people of the area have to face problems. Even now, poisonous smoke is spread all around this mountain of garbage.

